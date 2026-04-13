‘Why wouldn’t he?’ - Harry Kane backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s & offering England a huge boost

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, who once graced the Premier League at Manchester United as a direct rival of Kane, continues to set the standard when it comes to sporting longevity. The Portuguese superstar, who is plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Nassr, is still going strong for club and country at the age of 41.
Argentine icon Lionel Messi, with back-to-back MVP awards and a MLS Cup triumph with Inter Miami under his belt, is another that continues to defy logic ahead of reaching his 39th birthday. A couple of GOATs are showing the likes of Kane what can be achieved with the right blend of ability and professionalism.
Kane, who will turn 33 in July, has been showing no sign of slowing down with Bundesliga champions Bayern - as he sits one goal short of 50 in the 2025-26 campaign. He is already Tottenham and England’s all-time leading scorer.