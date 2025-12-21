Harry Kane's perfect Christmas present! Bayern Munich striker makes more history with 100th Bundesliga goal contribution after being named German Footballing Personality of the Year

Kane had established himself as one of the top strikers in the world even before he moved to Germany and signed for Bayern in the summer of 2023. He had broken multiple records while playing for Tottenham in the Premier League and was on his way to dethrone English icon Alan Shearer to become the league's all-time leading scorer.

However, one thing that eluded Kane was silverware as he had never won a major trophy while playing for Spurs or England. As a result, the Three Lions star left the north London outfit to join the Bavarian side with the intention of winning trophies.

In his maiden season at the club, Kane broke several records in terms of goalscoring in Germany but failed to win a trophy as Bayer Leverkusen did the domestic double, while Bayern were ousted from the Champions League at the semi-final stage. In his second season, Kane finally realised his dream of winning a major title as he lifted the Bundesliga shield earlier this summer.

After helping Bayern win the league and end his trophy hoodoo, Kane has now been named by kicker as the 'German Footballing Personality of the Year'. On Sunday, he also achieved yet another major feat as he completed 100 goal contributions - 81 goals and 19 assists - in the Bundesliga in just 78 matches.