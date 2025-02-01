Harry Kane the history-maker! Bayern Munich striker bags double on 50th Bundesliga outing as Vincent Kompany's side survive late scare against Holstein Kiel to extend lead at summit to nine points
Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points on Saturday with an entertaining 4-3 win over strugglers Holstein Kiel.
- Bayern win to move nine points clear at top of table
- Kane scores twice on his 50th Bundesliga outing
- Visitors score two late goals in nervy finish