Take a bow, Harry Kane! Bayern Munich striker reaches major career milestone with brace in latest Bayern Munich outing

Kane added another chapter to his remarkable scoring record as Bayern Munich breezed past Werder Bremen, with the England captain scoring twice to reach 500 senior career goals.
The milestone highlights the extraordinary consistency that has defined Kane's career across his time at the German club, as well as Tottenham. Now 32, the striker is showing little sign of decline and remains the focal point of Bayern's attack under Vincent Kompany. Across all competitions this season he has struck 41 goals in 35 appearances, maintaining a scoring rate that rivals - and usually betters - any forward in European football.