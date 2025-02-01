Harry Kane wins a trophy! Bayern Munich striker handed Goal of the Year prize for stunning kung-fu strike against Augsburg

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Goal of the Year by Sportschau for his spectacular finish against Augsburg.

His third strike has been recognised as the Goal of the Year

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz came second in the voting Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱