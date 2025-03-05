VIDEO: Harry Kane at his best! Bayern Munich striker emphatically ends goal drought by crashing home bullet header for crucial opener in Champions League clash with Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen
Harry Kane's stunning header handed Bayern Munich an early lead against Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League last-16 tie.
- Kane converts a powerful header
- Michael Olise provided the cross
- Bayern take early lead against Leverkusen