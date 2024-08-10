'I'm crying & throwing up' - Viral Harry Kane video has Bayern Munich striker appearing to get emotional at sound of Tottenham theme tune before reunion friendly
Harry Kane returned to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his move to Bayern Munich last summer, and he appeared to get emotional ahead of kick-off.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane returns to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Visibly emotional during when club anthem played
- Did not play as he continues return to fitness