Harry Kane admits learning German has been 'very hard' as Bayern Munich star drops major hint on where his future lies

When Kane finally ended his Spurs tenure two and a half years ago, he said he wanted to "embrace the culture" with his move to Bavaria. Upon his arrival at Bayern, he said, "Of course, I'm going to try and learn. I want to try and embrace the culture and the country. I want to have at least one or two [German] lessons every week. It will be tough, but it's something I'm willing to try."
In September, the 32-year-old revealed he is still having lessons but it has been slow going on that front.
"The German is okay. I’ve got a lesson after training today. Just getting back into it. I pick up some words now and then and can understand a few things, but just have to keep practising," he admitted.