'Decision is a joke' - Hansi Flick rages after 'unbelievable' Barcelona star Raphinha left out of FIFA's The Best XI

Raphinha's campaign for Barcelona bordered on the extraordinary. In domestic competition, he struck 18 goals and supplied 10 assists, earning him La Liga’s Player of the Season award and establishing him as the attacking reference point in Flick’s high-octane system. On the continental stage, his impact was just as impressive. With 13 goals and nine assists in the UEFA Champions League, Raphinha matched a long-standing benchmark set by Cristiano Ronaldo for goal contributions in a single campaign. Barcelona’s run to the semi-finals, halted only by Inter Milan, owed much to the Brazilian’s decisive moments.
The Brazilian's excellence was not confined to club football. For the Brazil national football team, he delivered at the Copa América and remained a cornerstone of World Cup qualification. Goals, assists and an unwavering work rate underlined his growing authority, turning him into a guaranteed starter for his country and a leader within the dressing room. That combination of club dominance and international reliability made the omission from the Best XI all the more bewildering.