Hansi Flick praises Marcus Rashford's immediate impact as substitute helps rescue Barcelona in Champions League comeback win

The encounter at Camp Nou was far from the comfortable evening many home fans had anticipated as the visitors from the Bundesliga arrived with a game plan designed to frustrate. For 45 minutes, it worked perfectly, stifling Barcelona’s creative engines and forcing them into congested central areas where chances were scarce.
However, the introduction of Rashford in the second half proved to be the catalyst for a tactical shift that turned the tide. The England international, who has settled quickly since his loan move from Old Trafford, replaced Ferran Torres and immediately offered a direct, vertical threat that stretched the German defence to breaking point, allowing Barcelona to eventually claim three points via two headed goals scored by Jules Kounde. It took just four minutes for Rashford to make his impact, whipping the ball into the back post for the Frenchman to level the tie.