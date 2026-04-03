Local authorities in Barcelona have launched a formal investigation into "Islamophobic and xenophobic" chanting that occurred during Tuesday’s goalless draw between Spain and Egypt. Spectators reportedly aimed derogatory songs at the visiting side and whistled during halftime prayers, creating a hostile atmosphere that deeply affected Yamal. While the abuse was not directed at him personally, the teenager used social media to condemn the perpetrators as "ignorant" and "racist" for using religion as a tool for mockery.
Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's anti-racism message after Islamophobic chants during Spain clash with Egypt
Police probe Islamophobic abuse
- Getty Images
Flick demands cultural reflection
Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s high-stakes La Liga trip to Atletico Madrid, Flick threw his full support behind his star player’s stance on inclusion. The German coach emphasised that the football community must unite to eradicate hate speech and promote integration values.
Addressing the fallout from the international break during his press conference, Flick said: “I think his message was very clear. We live and breathe football every day, and we must promote values of integration and inclusion. It's frustrating that a minority doesn't understand this. We need to reflect and work to improve this situation. There is no place for racism, not in football, not in life. Never. We must all be in this together and respect each other, regardless of skin colour, religion, or origin.”
Government and player condemnation
The fallout has reached the highest levels of regional government, with Catalonia’s sports minister, Berni Alvarez, describing the planned nature of the hate speech as a "massive step backwards" for the sport.
Yamal, who has already earned 25 caps for Spain and played a pivotal role in their Euro 2024 triumph, reaffirmed his identity while calling for more respect. In an emotional Instagram post, he stated: "I am Muslim, Alhamdulillah. Yesterday at the stadium the chant of 'the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim' was heard. I know I was going for the rival team and it wasn't something personal against me, but as a Muslim person it doesn't stop being disrespectful and something intolerable. I understand that not all fanatics are like this, but to those who sing these things: using a religion as a mockery in a field leaves you ignorant and racist people. Football is to be enjoyed and encouraged, not to disrespect people for who they are or what they believe in."
- Getty Images Sport
Triple Atletico test looms
Barcelona currently hold a four-point lead over Real Madrid with nine matches remaining, yet Yamal must now navigate a gruelling schedule that includes three meetings with Atletico in just 10 days. This daunting run begins with the weekend's trip to the Metropolitano, followed by a Champions League quarter-final first leg four days later and a La Liga clash with city rivals Espanyol. Flick’s side then conclude the high-stakes trilogy against Diego Simeone's men in the return leg on April 14.