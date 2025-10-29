Hansi Flick's Clasico call questioned by Toni Kroos as ex-Real Madrid star criticises Barcelona failed defensive plan to tame Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu has reignited debate over Flick’s tactical approach. The German coach, who watched from the stands due to suspension, saw his side outpaced and outclassed by Madrid's forwards, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham on target in a statement win for Los Blancos.
While the Catalan giants showed promise in possession, their defensive structure crumbled under Madrid’s high tempo and direct transitions. Former World Cup winner Kroos voiced his surprise at Flick’s decision to start Eric Garcia alongside Pau Cubarsi, instead of opting for the more physical Ronald Araujo, a player known for his speed and strength in one-on-one duels.