Having secured the title against Real Madrid last weekend, Flick opted for eight changes at the Mendizorrotza, handing a senior debut to centre-back Alvaro Cortes. Despite controlling early proceedings through Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo, a lack of intensity allowed Alaves to find a breakthrough via Ibrahim Diabate’s clinical volley just before half-time. The hosts defended heroically in the second period to secure a vital three points in their survival bid, ending Barcelona's impressive twelve-game winning streak.
Hansi Flick hails Barcelona youth stars after shock Alaves defeat ends La Liga champions' 100-points dream
Rotated champions fall short
- AFP
Flick accepts end of record chase
The Barcelona boss admitted his disappointment with the result but chose to focus on the positives of rotating his squad during a congested schedule. Flick said: "I'm disappointed with the result, but we have to accept it because we played against a team fighting to avoid relegation. It wasn't easy.
"I saw a very motivated team. We managed the minutes of the players who played the most. We controlled the game in the first half, but they attack very aggressively. That's normal. We weren't as good in attack as usual, but I'm happy with what I saw. Reaching 100 points is no longer possible, but I told the players that I saw things I liked."
Praise for La Masia debutant
Flick was particularly glowing about the performance of debutant Cortes and the impact of the other academy players. He said: “Alvaro played a fantastic match, [Xavi] Espart came on well, Tommy [Marques] got some playing time, [Marc] Bernal is back and playing at a good level. It was important for [Marc] Casado to play."
The German coach offered high praise for the debutant's individual display: "It was his first match and he was really good. He won aerial duels against strong strikers. He showed confidence on the ball. I told him to play the way he trains, and he's improved a lot. He's been with us for six weeks.
"That's what I want to see with the youth players, for them to show at Barca Atletic that they deserve it. That's the way. There's a special connection with La Masia. They've been playing together for many years. It's different, something truly fantastic."
- Getty Images Sport
Season finale looms
Barcelona will look to rediscover their attacking rhythm in the final two rounds as Flick continues to balance veteran minutes with youth integration. The defending champions turn their attention to a home fixture against Real Betis on May 17, before concluding their campaign at Valencia six days later. With the title already secured, the focus shifts towards assessing squad depth ahead of the summer transfer window and the subsequent pre-season tour.