Haiti's World Cup defender Hannes Delcroix bags stunning hat-trick for Swiss leaders Lugano

Delcroix stole the spotlight by scoring three times between the 35th and 52nd minutes to guide Lugano to a commanding 4-0 victory away at Lausanne. Capitalising on set-piece deliveries, the 27-year-old centre-back opened the scoring with a close-range finish before adding two pinpoint headers early in the second half. The hosts unravelled further following Sekou Kone's dismissal, with Karim Sow's subsequent own goal putting the seal on an emphatic away performance.