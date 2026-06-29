No Hand of God, wonder goal or World Cup win! Peter Shilton explains how VAR would have changed the course of history for England & Diego Maradona

Maradona’s standing among the all-time greats was cemented that summer, with a collection of inspirational displays allowing the diminutive playmaker to get his hands on the grandest of golden trophies.

Headlines across the globe were dominated by moments of the magical and slightly bizarre variety - with one particular outing against Three Lions at the iconic Azteca Stadium going down in football folklore.

Maradona netted twice early in the second-half of that contest, with both efforts becoming the stuff of legend. His first was touched over Shilton’s head with a clenched fist - with the match officials spotting nothing wrong - before a stunning second saw him run half the length of the pitch, leaving defenders trailing in his wake, before bundling home what quickly became known as the ‘Goal of the Century’.

All of that could, however, have been wiped from the history books had the technology that exists in the modern game been used back in the 1980s. VAR has its critics, but it does pick up the odd misdemeanour.