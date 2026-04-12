Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his side’s 3-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday evening, a result that keeps the Premier League title race alive.

The win lifts City to 64 points from 31 games, cutting the deficit to leaders Arsenal—who have 70 points from 32 matches—to just six points, ramping up the title race in the closing stages of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, led by manager Liam Rossiner, remain on 48 points in sixth place after 32 matches, continuing to produce inconsistent results this season.

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