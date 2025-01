'He's a great man!' - Mason Greenwood welcomes potential reunion with Paul Pogba at Marseille as ex-Man Utd forward expresses desire to stay at Stade Velodrome for 'many years' M. Greenwood P. Pogba Transfers Marseille Ligue 1 Manchester United

Mason Greenwood would welcome a reunion with “great man” Paul Pogba at Marseille, with the ex-Manchester United star available as a free agent.