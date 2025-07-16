'Grateful' - Kylian Mbappe sends special message to Real Madrid one year on from completing remarkable free transfer from PSG K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe has marked the first anniversary of his arrival at Real Madrid with a heartfelt message to the club, expressing appreciation for the continued support since his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu. The French superstar completed his long-awaited free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and made an immediate impact in Spain.