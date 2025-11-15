Graham Potter provides disappointing Alexander Isak fitness update as Liverpool & Sweden star continues to struggle in aftermath of Newcastle move

Isak's season has been blighted by persistent injuries. His last performance for his club came during Liverpool's 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in October. The Swede was replaced at halftime. He returned to Arne Slot's match day squad but was an unused substitute for the 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City last weekend. That stop-start opening to life on Merseyside could well be a result of Isak's protracted transfer saga. The player did not report to pre-season training with the Magpies, as he looked to push through a switch to the Premier League champions.
That lack of game time has left Potter unable to call upon his best attacking asset from the off in his first game in charge. The ex-Chelsea, Brighton and West Ham manager suggested Isak would feature in some guise in Sweden's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Slovenia, and that he had a strong week of training within the national setup.