Graham PotterGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Graham Potter close to Premier League return with Leicester set to recruit Chelsea flop following Enzo Maresca exit

Graham PotterLeicesterTransfersChelseaPremier League

Graham Potter is reportedly close to a Premier League return with Leicester City emerging as the favourites to recruit the Chelsea flop.

  • Potter is currently a free agent
  • Could get back to management in the next campaign
  • Leceister hold "positive talks" with the manager
