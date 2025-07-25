Keira Walsh England Women 2025Getty Images
'So many good friends' - Keira Walsh gives inside scoop on how Lionesses can beat Spain in Euro 2025 final amid reunion with ex-Barcelona team-mates

Keira Walsh has offered insight into how England can overcome Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2025 final. The Chelsea midfielder spent over two years at Barcelona and is familiar with many of Spain’s stars, including Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Patri Guijarro. Her inside knowledge could be key to the Lionesses’ hopes of retaining their European title.

  • Walsh offers insight into Spain’s strengths
  • England target back-to-back European titles
  • Patience and control vital against possession-dominant side
