Goalkeeper drama involving PSL stars as Nigeria's Super Eagles trounce Uganda to make the AFCON Round of 16 as Group C winners

The Super Eagles dominated the proceedings from the first whistle, hoping to get maximum points in their pool for the third time in a row.

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Masinde Onyango suffered an ankle injury in the 23rd minute, which turned out to be baad and he ended up getting subbed after the first half.

The 2023 finalists had a massive opportunity to get the ball in the back of the net in the 28th minute when Victor Osimhen beat the defenders before setting up Paul Onuachu, but the latter's tame effort was saved by the veteran custodian.

Moments later, the East African nation conceded as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru did well to find Onuachu in the area, and the towering striker had no problem finding the back of the net.

The Uganda Cranes were lucky not to have conceded more than a goal in the first 45 minutes, partly due to Nigeria's indecisiveness in the final third.

Richards Bay custodian Salim Magoola replaced Onyango in the second half, but 10 minutes later, he was on his way to the showers following a red card that came from handling the ball outside the area. Baba Alhassan was sacrificed for Nafian Alionzi.

Nigeria doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute as Raphael Onyedika capitalised on Samuel Chukwueze's pass in the area.

Onyedika completed his brace in the 67th minute, with Chukwueze, once again, teeing him up.

Despite playing with a man less, Uganda Cranes got a consolation in the 75th minute when Allan Okello slipped in Rogers Mato, who had no problem beating the goalkeeper.

It eventually ended 3-1 in favour of the Super Eagles.