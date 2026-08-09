Girona move to rescue ex-Barcelona midfielder Unai Hernandez from Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad weigh up loan offer

Girona have entered the final stages of their pre-season preparations for the new LaLiga Hypermotion campaign with more questions than answers. Following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nastic in their final summer friendly, Quique Alvarez’s side head into the competitive season having secured just a single victory during their entire preparation period.
According to reports from Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiya, the solution could involve a high-profile return for a player who knows the club inside out. Al-Ittihad are currently evaluating a formal proposal from Girona to take Hernandez on a season-long loan.