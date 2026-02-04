‘Girl, you still got it’ - Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Croix Bethune among several USWNT and NWSL stars to express surprise and admiration for Crystal Dunn following retirement

LOS ANGELES - Every person needs a hype woman like Crystal Dunn. A World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and former NWSL MVP, her resume speaks for itself - but her lasting impact on the game goes far beyond accolades.

Dunn, 33, announced her retirement from professional soccer last week. News of Dunn’s decision quickly spread, and NWSL players attending Media Day struggled to put the moment into words. Conversations that began about the upcoming season naturally shifted to Dunn and her storied career, which included 160 USWNT caps and spells at Chelsea, Washington Spirit, Gotham FC and PSG.

“I leave the game with a sense of peace and deep fulfillment for all that I’ve accomplished,” said Dunn via a statement provided by U.S. Soccer. “I’m grateful for the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with, from teammates and coaches to family and friends, and all the amazing moments we’ve shared. I’m very much looking forward to my next chapter ahead.”

As Dunn’s 12-year senior international career comes to an end, her lasting impact as a role model to her teammates and up-and-coming players is what most will remember her for.

Mallory Swanson remembers just how fun Dunn made each game that they played together and every training memorable.

"I think off the field, [I’m] just gonna miss her dancing in the locker room, her DJ vibes, all the impact that she's had," Mallory Swanson said at Media Day. She not only earned her stripes for the national team, earning 160 caps and scoring 25 goals, but she’s probably the only other person - outside of Trinity Rodman - who could get USWNT manager Emma Hayes, and the modest of modest people, to dance.

“Crystal’s amazing, she’s one of the G-O-A-T-S of soccer,” Rodman said at NWSL Media Day. Dunn and Rodman were USWNT teammates and brought home a gold medal together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With Dunn’s career officially coming to a close, GOAL spoke with several players who got to know the veteran full back throughout her career…