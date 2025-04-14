Gio Reyna salary: How much does Borussia Dortmund star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about how much USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna earns playing for Borussia Dortmund

Playing in front of the Yellow Wall at the Signal Iduna Park is a dream for many footballers and it's one that USMNT star Gio Reyna achieved that dream at just 17 years old when he made his Dortmund debut during the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

He became only the second-youngest American after Christian Pulisic to play in the competition and since then, Reyna has gone on to become an important member of the Dortmund dressing room and continues to be so despite a few rough patches in form.

However, given his age and occasional dips in performance, Reyna is not among the top earners in the current Dortmund squad and compared to other members of the team, his salary figures are relatively modest. What does that mean in terms of actual numbers, though?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross