Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi headline returners as Christian Pulisic is left out of Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad for November friendlies vs Paraguay, Uruguay

Pochettino's 25-man squad for the November matches features 11 players that were not in the October camp, headlined by the returns of Reyna, Scally and Pepi. Reyna and Scally are back in the team for the first time since the Nations League collapse in March, while Pepi and Auston Trusty return to the USMNT squad for the first time since last November - Pochettino's second camp after taking over the team.

Reyna's return comes on the heels of a move to Borussia Monchengladbach, where he reunited with longtime friend and former NYCFC youth team teammate Scally in the Bundesliga. Pepi, meanwhile, is back from injury and scoring again for PSV, having recently netted in three of his last four games, including Champions League matches against Napoli and Olympiacos.

Trusty rejoins a central defense pool that includes Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream and Miles Robinson following the team's recent switch to a three-centerback system.

There are 11 MLS players, overall, on the roster, and nine are still active in the playoffs.

Sebastian Berhalter and the Vancouver Whitecaps have already advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, while Ream (Charlotte FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Max Arfsten, Patrick Schulte and Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew), Roman Celentano and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Matt Freese (New York City FC) will all play decisive Game 3 matches this weekend.

New England Revolution goalkeeper and former USMNT starter Matt Turner was not called-in for this camp.