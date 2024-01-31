Gio Reyna is heading to the Premier League! USMNT & Borussia Dortmund star to complete Nottingham Forest loan move as Sevilla transfer talks break down

Gio Reyna is heading to the Premier League! USMNT & Borussia Dortmund star to complete Nottingham Forest loan move as Sevilla transfer talks break downAditya GokhaleGettyGiovanni ReynaNottingham ForestPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundBundesligaTransfersBorussia Dortmund and USMNT star Gio Reyna is set to complete a move to Nottingham Forest on loan after his talks with Sevilla broke down.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna set to complete loan move from DortmundWill join Nottingham Forest on a six-month loanWill fly to England after Sevilla talks broke down