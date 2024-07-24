Gio Reyna Mason GreenwoodGetty
Gill Clark

Gio Reyna 'has no future' at Borussia Dortmund - with USMNT star in line for potential Mason Greenwood link-up at Marseille

Giovanni ReynaUSAMason GreenwoodTransfersBorussia DortmundMarseilleBundesligaLigue 1

USMNT star Gio Reyna is being tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and could link up with Mason Greenwood at Marseille.

  • Reyna deemed surplus to requirements at Dortmund
  • Expected to move on in the summer
  • Marseille could reignite interest in USMNT star
