Gini Wijnaldum set for summer move after Al-Ettifaq decide to release ex-Liverpool midfielder

The Saudi Pro League outfit officially announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement to part ways with Wijnaldum. The 35-year-old, who joined the club in 2023, saw his contract dissolved primarily due to financial considerations within the club's current structure.

Despite being a high-profile arrival intended to lead the project, the two parties have decided to move in different directions ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The decision brings an end to a relatively productive spell for the Dutchman in the Middle East. While many European stars have struggled to adapt to the league, Wijnaldum remained a consistent presence in the Al-Ettifaq starting XI, often serving as the link between the midfield and the attack.

However, with the club looking to balance the books and refresh their overseas slots, the former Newcastle man was identified as a candidate for release.