Gianni Infantino 'shocked and saddened' by allegations of racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior as FIFA President sends 'full solidarity'

Vinicius scored the only goal of the game in Brazil, helping Real Madrid eventually earn a 1-0 win in the first leg of their knockout round play-off with Benfica. However, the fixture was marred by alleged racist abuse from Gianluca Prestianni, with Vinicius alerting the referee to the Argentine's comments, prompting the official to trigger the anti-racism protocol.
The game resumed after a ten-minute pause, but Benfica and manager Jose Mourinho have since been criticised for their responses to the incident.
Benfica have claimed Prestianni has been the victim of "defamation", while Mourinho seemed to suggest Vinicius had incited the abuse with his goal celebration and insisted his club couldn't be racist in nature due to Eusebio being a legend there.