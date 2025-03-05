Gianni Infantino reveals Coldplay will help FIFA decide which artists will perform at 2026 World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey as soccer's biggest event copies NFL Super Bowl model
Gianni Infantino has reportedly got onboard Coldplay to help FIFA decide on artists who will perform at the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- FIFA to follow the Super Bowl model
- Will introduce a half-time show during the WC final
- Is already in talks with Coldplay to finalise the artist list