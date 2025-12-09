Gianni Infantino accused of breaching FIFA ethics rules over comments involving President Trump

A non-profit organization has submitted a formal complaint to FIFA following the World Cup draw. The two-hour ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5, included multiple references to U.S. President Donald Trump, among them the presentation of the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize. During the event, FIFA said the award recognized Trump’s commitment to “promote peace and unity around the world.”
FairSquare, which filed the complaint, stated that the presentation of the prize, along with other actions during the ceremony, may breach FIFA’s political-neutrality policy. In its letter, the group asked the ethics committee to “investigate the circumstances surrounding the decision to introduce and award a FIFA Peace Prize and their conformity with FIFA’s procedural rules.”