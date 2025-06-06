Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Chirayu Parmar

Gianluigi Donnarumma available at a bargain price as PSG set asking price with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Inter considering bid for Champions League winner

G. DonnarummaTransfersParis Saint-GermainReal MadridBayern MunichInterLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have set their asking price for Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter all exploring a move.

  • Donnarumma has one year left on contract
  • Madrid, Inter and Bayern monitoring situation
  • PSG set €40m price tag for Italian goalkeeper
