Gianluigi Donnarumma has five options as PSG close in on transfer of Lille stopper Lucas Chevalier

Paris Saint-Germain are nearing an agreement to sign Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, casting doubt over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s future. While the Italian goalkeeper has multiple suitors, including Manchester United and Galatasaray, he is not rushing to leave and will only depart for the right project. A battle for the No.1 spot could still unfold at the Parc des Princes.

Paris Saint-Germain close in on Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier

Donnarumma linked with Man Utd, Galatasaray, Saudi clubs

Italian goalkeeper may stay if not convinced by other offers