Gianluigi Donnarumma to join AC Milan's bitter rivals?! Ex-Rossoneri goalkeeper open to stunning Inter switch as PSG ace longs for Italy return G. Donnarumma Inter Transfers Paris Saint-Germain AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is open to a move to former rivals Inter, as the ex-AC Milan keeper's contract with PSG is set to expire in the next 18 months.