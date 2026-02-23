Gianluca Prestianni provisionally suspended by UEFA after Vinicius Junior racism complaint to leave Jose Mourinho without Benfica winger for Champions League decider vs Real Madrid

Prestianni was involved in a heated exchange with Vinicius after seeing the Brazil international open the scoring in the first leg of a keenly-contested European fixture at Estadio da Luz.
The 20-year-old South American covered his mouth with his shirt when interacting with a continental rival. Vinicius, who was waiting for the game to resume after breaking the deadlock, raced towards the referee in order to lodge his complaint.
Proceedings were halted for 10 minutes, as UEFA protocols were followed, with investigations into what went on subsequently being opened by European football’s governing body and the Portuguese government.