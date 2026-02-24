Gianluca Prestianni's 'excuse' for Vinicius Junior abuse likely to be dismissed with Benfica winger claiming Real Madrid star used 'dwarf' insult

Prestianni has been handed a provisional suspension by UEFA after being accused of racially abusing Vinicius during Benfica's clash with Real Madrid last week. The Argentine was seen speaking with his shirt covering his mouth before Vinicius spoke to referee Francois Letexier, who initiated the anti-racism protocol.
Prestianni has denied the allegations himself, claiming his Brazilian opponent misheard what he said during their confrontation.
The incident occurred shortly after Vinicius scored the only goal of the game at Estadio da Luz, with Jose Mourinho later claiming the winger was to blame for celebrating in front of the home fans and that Benfica could not be a racist club because club legend Eusebio was black.
Mourinho's comments and Benfica's decision to back Prestianni have been criticised widely in the football world over the past week or so, while Real Madrid stars have come out in support of Vinicius and denounced racism.