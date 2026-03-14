Getafe player denies he meant to grab opponent's genitals as he protests bizarre red card against Atletico Madrid

The clash between Atletico and Getafe was ignited by a strange sequence of events involving Abqar and Sorloth. During a break in play, the two players were seen in a physical tussle that resulted in the Getafe defender falling to the turf. However, after a VAR intervention, the cameras revealed that Abqar had pinched or grabbed the Norwegian forward in the groin area, leading to a direct red card for the defender while Sorloth escaped with only a booking.
Match referee Ortiz Arias was clinical in his assessment of the incident within the official match report. He noted that the player was expelled for pinching the genital area of an opponent while the ball was not in play. The decision left Getafe with a mountain to climb as they struggled to get back into a game that Atleti eventually won 1-0 thanks to a long-range strike from Nahuel Molina.