'Get the f*ck back out there!' - Oleksandr Zinchenko torn apart by Man Utd legend Paul Scholes for stepping into Arsenal midfield during win over Nottingham Forest

Paul Scholes took to social media to attack Oleksandr Zinchenko in an X-rated rant during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Scholes fumes as Zinchenko enters midfield
Arsenal's tactics require Ukrainian to go forward
Scholes fumes 'Get the f*ck back out there!'