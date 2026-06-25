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Germany Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Germany 'punished' for winning World Cup group as Julian Nagelsmann complains about playing schedule

Germany
J. Nagelsmann
World Cup

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has expressed his frustration with the current World Cup scheduling format, claiming his side are being unfairly penalised for securing top spot in Group E. The tactical mastermind revealed that a highly compressed turnaround time forces his analytical backroom staff into a frantic race against the clock.

  • Nagelsmann slams knockout scheduling

    The European powerhouse comfortably secured the top spot in Group E with a game to spare following a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over the Ivory Coast in Toronto. Despite this sporting success, the tactical setup introduces a major operational challenge for the knockout stages. Germany will face a third-placed team from Group A, B, C, D, or F in Boston on Monday, June 29, but their definitive opponents will not be confirmed until the final group fixtures conclude on Saturday night.

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  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Manager details night shift

    The delayed confirmation of their upcoming opponent creates a logistical nightmare for the coaching staff, who must now race against time to prepare. Nagelsmann explained: "I don't think it's ideal that you're somewhat punished for winning the group. I'm not a big fan of it. Anyone can imagine that there are better setups than scrubbing through footage all Saturday night, only to present the opponent to the team on Sunday."

  • Backroom staff prepare early

    To mitigate the condensed preparation window, the technical staff have actively initiated preventative scouting operations on several potential opponents. The analytical team has proactively reviewed multiple matches to ensure they are not caught entirely off guard.

    Nagelsmann revealed: "We have divided up the opponents that are most likely. I’ve watched a bit, our analysis team has watched some. We have all already watched three or four games of the potential opponents. We can work through the night once in a while, it's not that bad."

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  • Germany v Cote D'Ivoire: Group E - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Ecuador fixture precedes knockouts

    Before shifting focus to the grueling knockout phase, Germany must navigate their final dead-rubber group fixture against Ecuador on Thursday. While the result cannot alter Die Mannschaft's status as group winners, the match remains crucial for their South American opponents who are still fighting for qualification. Nagelsmann will likely use the opportunity to rotate his squad, managing player fatigue ahead of the intense travel schedule to Boston.

World Cup
Ecuador crest
Ecuador
ECU
Germany crest
Germany
GER