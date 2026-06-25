Germany 'punished' for winning World Cup group as Julian Nagelsmann complains about playing schedule

To mitigate the condensed preparation window, the technical staff have actively initiated preventative scouting operations on several potential opponents. The analytical team has proactively reviewed multiple matches to ensure they are not caught entirely off guard.

Nagelsmann revealed: "We have divided up the opponents that are most likely. I’ve watched a bit, our analysis team has watched some. We have all already watched three or four games of the potential opponents. We can work through the night once in a while, it's not that bad."