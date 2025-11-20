Germany not as good as England, Spain or France as Didi Hamann dismisses World Cup favourites tag after 'trepid' qualifying campaign

Germany ended their World Cup qualifying campaign in absolutely devastating fashion as they hammered Slovakia 6-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Monday, thus securing a direct spot to next year's World Cup in North America. It was a performance that "relieved" the team, in striker Nick Woltemade's words, especially after the Germans slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at Slovakia's hands in the opening game of the qualifying campaign back in September.
After the game, Germany centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck fired a warning to their biggest rivals. “If we play like we did today, we are a very good team. And if the players who can help us but are currently injured come back, I believe we can have a very strong World Cup," he told ZDF. "The first step has been taken – and at the World Cup, the next steps will follow.
“If we play the World Cup like we did at the Euros last year – with a bit more luck and slightly better performances – we can really make an impact. If we play like we did today, it doesn’t matter whether we're facing the 46th-ranked team or the top-ranked team. We can beat any opponent. We are still Germany. We want to achieve something. I want to go to the World Cup to win it.”