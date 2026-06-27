Manuel Neuer defiantly denies he's to blame for Ecuador defeat as German pundits and press pile on veteran goalkeeper

Neuer stood by his actions and explained why he believed his positioning was correct.

"Anyone who's ever played goalkeeper knows that's how I have to position myself in relation to the ball," Neuer said after the game. "I simply wanted to catch it, that would have been the safest solution. If I'd started grabbing the ball at chest level, it might have been an own goal."

When asked if he took responsibility for the goal, he emphatically replied: "No."

Nagelsmann also defended his captain after the defeat, saying: "There hasn't been a single game where the goalkeeper really had to perform. We need to defend that differently beforehand. It's an extremely thankless situation for a goalkeeper."