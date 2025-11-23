The German Lionel Messi! Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl plays down comparisons to Argentine GOAT after making Bundesliga history

Karl has made rapid strides at Bayern Munich ever since he joined the club's youth academy as a promising 14-year-old in 2022. Last season, he made 26 appearances in all competitions for Bayern's Under-17 and U19 outfits, scoring 32 goals and delivering 10 assists. His exquisite displays earned him a place in Bayern's squad for the Club World Cup over the summer, where he made his debut against Auckland City.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he was promoted to the first team by Kompany and has made 15 appearances in total already, making five starts and clocking 531 minutes on the pitch – evidence that the Bayern boss counts on the youngster to become an important piece of the rotational puzzle amid a demanding schedule. He became the youngest Bayern goal scorer in Champions League history in October, backing it up with another goal in the 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to become the third-youngest goal scorer in club history in the Bundesliga.