Barcelona legend Gerard Pique handed heavy ban and disqualification following referee confrontation in Andorra match

The RFEF has issued disciplinary sanctions against Pique following an incident during Andorra’s Segunda Division match against Albacete. The former Spain international has been handed a two-month disqualification from football-related activities along with a six-match suspension.
The punishment follows a review by the RFEF Discipline Committee after Andorra’s 1-0 defeat. Officials examined the report submitted by referee Alonso de Ena Wolf, which detailed Pique’s conduct during and after the match at the Estadi Nacional. According to the report, Pique approached the officiating team at both half-time and full-time. The committee concluded that his behaviour crossed disciplinary lines, leading to the sanctions announced on Wednesday.