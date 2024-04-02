Georgia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Willy Sagnol bringing to the European Championship?

The Caucasian nation will make their major tournament debut. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

As the 24-nation Euro 2024 lineup was confirmed on Tuesday, Georgia set themselves up in the finals after beating Greece 4-2 via penalties.

Although a bunch of Georgian players have partaken in the Euros when they were part of the Soviet Union before, it's the first appearance at the tournament as an independent republic.

Georgia came close to gaining a place at the Euros the last time out as they lost to North Macedonia in a play-off final.

The Crusaders will join Turkey, the Czech Republic and Euro 2016 winners Portugal in Group F of Euro 2024.

Frenchman Willy Sagnol assumed the role of Georgia's head coach in 2021. Who will make Sagnol's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...