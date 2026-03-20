Genoa v Udinese (Friday 20 March, kick-off at 8.45 pm) is a match in the 30th round of the 2025/2026 Serie A season.

The Friulians are coming off a 1-0 home defeat against Juventus and sit on 36 points in the table, three more than the hosts, who have climbed to 33 points thanks to two consecutive wins against Roma and Verona. Collu will referee at the Stadio Ferraris, assisted by Peretti and Biffi, with Turrini as the fourth official and Aureliano and Pezzuto on VAR duty.





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