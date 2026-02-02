'A genius on our planet!' - Lionel Messi told he would still be a world beater in ANY league as fans told to prepare for monumental 'hangover' when Inter Miami GOAT retires

Messi has previously illuminated La Liga and Ligue 1 with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, helping himself to domestic and continental trophies. He has also become a World Cup winner with Argentina and has eight Ballons d’Or to his name.
Despite approaching the end of what has been a record-shattering career, there has been no sign of the all-time great slowing down. He delivered MLS Cup glory to South Florida in 2025, while helping himself to Golden Boot and MVP honours.
Messi is now tied to a deal at Inter Miami through 2028, meaning that he is unlikely to ply his club trade for a fourth team, but he is being tipped to remain at the very top of the global game until the day comes for his unique talents to be taken off into retirement.