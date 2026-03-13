Gazzetta - Juventus, Vlahovic set to agree: the contract extension could be for just one year

Dusan Vlahovic’s future remains one of the key issues in Juventus’ transfer dealings. The Serbian striker’s lengthy spell on the sidelines – he has been out since late November and is set to return (though not against Udinese) – has seen no new developments regarding a potential move away, with interest from various clubs (Bayern, Barcelona) having cooled.

At Continassa, the issue is intertwined with the need to reshape the attack. Starting afresh with Vlahovic is not a possibility to be ruled out: the centre-forward would, in fact, return to a familiar environment and, above all, regain the trust of Luciano Spalletti, who, prior to the injury, had made him a regular starter in the number 9 role, considering him essential to his system of play, and who is now eager to see him back on the pitch.