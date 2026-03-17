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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Gazzetta - Juventus eye Greenwood to revamp their attack: Marseille are considering Zhegrova

Rumours of a double transfer deal between Juventus and Marseille, involving two players

Juventus are preparing an attacking overhaul ahead of next season. Whilst awaiting developments regarding Dušan Vlahović’s contract renewal — with signs of growing confidence and negotiations set to intensify after Easter — the club are already working on new signings to bolster their forward line.

Among these, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a name previously sounded out in the past is back in the frame: Mason Greenwood. The attacking winger, currently at Olympique Marseille, had been monitored in the summer of 2024 by then-Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli before his move to Ligue 1.

  • POSSIBLE OPPORTUNITY

    Greenwood’s season speaks for itself: 25 goals and 8 assists in 38 appearances in total. These figures make him one of the most attractive prospects on the European transfer market, particularly for clubs looking for an attacking winger capable of making an impact on the right flank in the style of Yildiz.

    His future, however, remains tied to Marseille’s performance: should they fail to qualify for the Champions League, the French club could decide to sell him to raise funds.

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  • ASSESSMENT AND COMPETITION

    The price tag would not be low — starting at around €50 million, partly due to the percentage of the resale proceeds due to Manchester United — but competition may not be fierce. A return to the Premier League looks unlikely for Greenwood, whilst the possibility of a move to Juventus, which has been a popular option in the past, could well be back on the cards.

  • ZHEGROVA–MARSEILLE?

    The good relations between the two clubs could facilitate the deal. What’s more, Marseille are reportedly also considering Edon Zhegrova, an attacking winger they were already tracking in the summer and who is now a potential target to bolster their attack.

    The coming weeks will be decisive, but one thing is certain: Juventus are already making moves to build their new attacking line-up.

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