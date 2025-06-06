Gavi shares loving message for Ousmane Dembele as Barcelona star wears France hero's jersey after Spain's thrilling Nations League semi-final win
After helping Spain edge past France in a 5-4 thriller, Gavi shared an emotional moment with his former Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele.
- Gavi wears Dembele's jersey after Spain beat France
- Swaps shirts with former Barca team-mate
- Posted 'I love you brother' message on Instagram